Jonathan Law rings bell on record-setting season

Jonathan Law followed up its 14-1-1 regular season with a run in the Class M state playoffs for coach Mike Gruber. The Lawmen defeated Cromwell 3-2 on penalty kicks, topped Norwich Tech 3-0 and took Ellington to PKs before falling 5-4.
“There were a lot of highs for us this season,” Gruber said. “We won our division for the first time in 36 years (1985-86 team won CCIAC). We wanted to make the SCC tournament for the first time, and we did. We were a top four team for states and got all home games for the tournament. We beat some big LL teams that we hadn’t defeated in the past. That was one of our focuses, to play with anyone on any day. We had opportunities to score goals and we attacked and attacked and put pressure on teams.”