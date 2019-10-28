Jonathan Law loses volleyball match to Shelton

SHELTON — Shelton won a 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15) SCC girls volleyball decision from Jonathan Law at the Vincent J. Murray Gymnasium on Monday, in a match that had both coaches first looking back, and then taking a glance forward.

“I told them that Law is dangerous and that they had defeated Amity on their Senior Night (last Friday,” Shelton coach LeAnne Bianchine said. “Now, I told them, they want to do the same on our Senior Night.

“I also told the girls after we beat Guilford (3-1) on Friday that tonight’s match was more important. I wanted them to find out if they got lucky or are they that good? This was a huge game.”

Jess Foss had 34 assists and the senior co-captain ramped up her game with 12 digs and five aces.

“The most important thing we focused on this year was connecting as a team,” Foss said. “It definitely helped as we beat Cheshire and Guilford, which are the top teams with us right now. Jonathan Law is very good too...We’re family, we’re going to cheer each other on and that’s how we are going to win. And that is exactly what we are doing.”

Shelton finished its regular season at 16-3, with one of its defeats a non-league loss to defending FCIAC champion Trumbull. Guilford stands 15-1 after today’s 3-0 win against Amity. Cheshire is 12-3 with a match remaining with East Haven. Law is 16-3 with a match left with Foran. Amity is 11-5.

“We win because of everyone on our team,” Bianchine said. “That is why we are, I believe, the two seed (SCC playoffs begin with quarterfinal matches at the higher seed on Tuesday, Nov. 5). Our bench players test the starters in practice and then support them every match. Everyone we puts on the floor knows their role.”

Reem Abdel-Hack had four service points, three coming on aces, in the 25-18 game-one win. She added points with a block, a tip and a kill. Elizabeth Casinelli had a block to get her team to game point, where she recorded an ace. Sarah Ovesny had three service points and a pair of aces.

In game two, Law was led by Emily Morey and the senior co-captain’s Thor-like hammer serve. She had six points from the stripe, two on aces. Alexis Neider had four winning spikes, two that earned side outs and stopped Shelton runs. The junior also had four service points and two aces.

Game three went to Shelton, 25-18. Jess Jayakar and Fos each had six service points, with two aces. Sara DeMarco from her libero position, led the defense.

Foss served Shelton to a 5-0 lead in game four. Abdel-Hack, Casinelli, Kelsy Radzion and Clarissa Pierre took turns making plays at the net.

“We played well in our win over Amity,” Law coach Stacy Loch said. “We knew tonight would be a tough match.We’ve played a lot of games in a short time. At times in each game tonight we tensed up. Then we would win a point and flip it around. We know (going into playoffs) we can do it.”

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Shelton’s Reem Abdel-Hack — Whenever there was a point to be won, the senior hitter was there with a resounding spike. She added five digs and had five aces.

QUOTABLE

SHELTON 3, LAW 1

LAW 18 25 18 15—1

SHELTON 25 22 25 25—3

Law: Alexia Neider 7 kills, Maddie Lula 7 kills, Caroline Chesson 6 kills, Kate McNellis 15 digs, Liv Kowalski 9 assists, Eryn Mower 8 assists, 5 digs. Shelton: Sara DeMarco 16 digs, Elizabeth Casinelli 11 kills, 3 aces, Jess Jayakar 9 kills, 8 digs, 6 assists, Jess Foss 34 assists, 12 digs, 5 aces, Reem Abdel-Hack 11 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs, 7 blocks, Kelsey Radzion 6 kills, Clarissa Pierre 4 kills, 4 blocks; Sarah Ovesny 6 service points, 2 aces. Records: Law (15-3); Shelton (16-3)