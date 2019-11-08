Jonathan Law loses back and forth battle to Harding

BRIDGEPORT —Harding quarterback Nazjhir Curry and wide receiver Marcell Robinson have been friends since fourth grade. That relationship only grew stronger after Curry threw three touchdown passes to Robinson when the Presidents defeated Law, 40-27, on Senior Night at John L. Lewis Memorial Field on Friday.

Harding improved to 3-5. Law is now 2-6.

“To be out here with my brothers, man is a great blessing,” said Curry, who also ran for a pair of scores. “Marcell, known him since we were younger. We always had that close bond, me and him go way back. That connection is always going to be there, love that guy.”

Robinson, at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, used his speed and body control to catch TD passes good for 34, 26 and 16 yards. He also went up high to bring down a 2-point conversion try.

“Me and him have been together since fourth grade,” Robinson said of Curry “I felt it was great to get a win here on John Lewis Field.”

Harding took a 12-0 lead after one quarter. Curry hit Robinson from 34 yards out on the opening drive. Nasir Gibbs ran for a 9-yard score on the next possession.

Law's Curtis Murphy fights for extra yards against the Harding defense. Harding High defeated Jonathan Law, 40-21, at Harding High in Bridgeport, Friday, November 8, 2019 Law's Curtis Murphy fights for extra yards against the Harding defense. Harding High defeated Jonathan Law, 40-21, at Harding High in Bridgeport, Friday, November 8, 2019 Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jonathan Law loses back and forth battle to Harding 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

“This is a great group of guys,” Harding coach Eddie Santiago said. “We’ve been preaching week in and week out to finish. These kids believe in each other, come to practice and work, and they lean on each other.”

Law’s offense was potent, as each team punted the ball only once.

Curtis Murphy scored the first of his three touchdowns six plays into the second quarter.

The Curry-to-Robinson connection was good for a 26-yard touchdown, but Law’s Rayshon Jacobs returned his third kick for a touchdown this season to get the six points right back.

But Curry broke off a dazzling 19-yard run, and Harding had regained a two-touchdown advantage.

Law used the clock and marched 57 yards to score on Murphy’s 1-yard blast as time expired in the first half. It was 26-21 at the break.

“I’m very proud of the way our team executed tonight,” coach Chris Haley said. “I was impressed with our kids and their resolve. No matter what, whenever we asked them to deliver; they delivered for us.”

Law took the second half kickoff and went 63 yards behind the passing of Mikey Becker. Murphy’s 1-yard carry completed the march and gave Law its first lead at 27-26 midway through the third quarter.

Robinson’s long kickoff return set up his 16-yard TD reception just one play later. Gibbs caught the 2-pointer from Curry, and it was 34-27 Harding.

After an exchange of turnovers, Hewitt Hoillet’s third sack stalled a Law drive and the Presidents took over at midfield.

On third-and 37, Curry wowed the President fan base and put his team up 40-27 with a triple-move 45-yard TD run.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Harding’s Nazjhir Curry and Marcell Robinson drew the first two stars. The President’s Hewitt Hoillet was a defensive mainstay in an offensive game. The sophomore had 3 quarterback sacks, 5 tackles for losses, and blocked a conversion kick.

QUOTABLE

“Marcell, known him since we were younger. We always had that close bond, me and him go way back. That connection is always going to be there, love that guy.” — Harding’s Nazjhir Curry

william.bloxsom

@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354

HARDING 40, LAW 27

LAW 0 21 6 0 — 27

HARDING 12 14 8 6 — 40

H—Marcell Robinson 34 pass from Nazjhar Curry (run failed)

H—Nasir Gibbs 9 run (tun failed)

L—Curtis Murphy 8 run (Spencer Hannon kick)

H—Robinson 26 pass from Curry (kick blocked)

L—Rayshon Jacobs 70 kickoff return (Hannon kick)

H—Curry 19 run (Robinson pass from Curry)

L—Murphy 1 run (Hannon kick

L— Murphy 1 run (kick blocked)

H—Robinson 16 pass from Curry (Gibbs pass from Curry)

H—Curry 45 run (run failed)

Records: Law 2-6, Harding 3-5