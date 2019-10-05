Jonathan Law girls dominate cross country meet

Katie Konareski ran away from the field Friday at Eisenhower Park to lead the Jonathan Law girls’ cross country team to a sweep of West Haven, Stratford and Platt Tech.

The victories ran coach Linwood Schulte’s Lady Lawmen’s winning streak to 13 as they improved to 13-2 on the season.

Konareski covered the 5,000-meter course in 22 minutes, 07 seconds for the win. She was followed by seven teammates. Law earned the first eight places and nine of the top 10.

Law beat all three foes, 15-50.

Following Konareski were Jenna Wasserman (23:26), Allison Gachi (24:47), Lauren Davis (24:51), Jordyn Konlian (24:55), Elizabeth Roos (24:57), Sarah Paulus (25:30) and Jenna Hanson (25:57). All eight of Law’s first runners are underclassmen.

Senior captain Maddie Papcun rounded out Law’s dominant performance with a 10th-place finish.