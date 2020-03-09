Jonathan Law advances in Division III state tourney

Jonathan Law defeated North Haven, 69-51, in a Division III state tournament boys’ basketball game on Monday at the James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium.

Coach Jamie Anderson’s 10th-seeded Lawmen (14-7) will visit No. 7 seed St. Joseph (15-6) for a second-round game in Trumbull on Wednesday at 6:30. The Cadets defeated No. 26 Seymour, 78-67.

Diontae Eady scored 19 points to lead three Law players in double figures against the No. 23 seeded Indians.

Antonio Brown scored 16 points and Noah Tutlis had 12.

LAW 69, NORTH HAVEN 51

Law (14-7)

Jon Vitale 2 0-0, 6 Diontae Eady 9 1-3, 19 Brian Felag 2 3-6, 8 Noah Tutlis 5 0-2, 12 Antonio Brown 6 2-3, 16 Ru Akhtar 0 0-0, 0 Justice Smith 1 0-2, 2 Jake Faller 3 0-1, 6

Totals: 28 6-17 69

North Haven (9-12)

Charney 0 0-0, 0 Christoforo 5 1-1, 11 White 2 3-9, 7 Vitale Jr. 6 0-0, 12 Hager 1 1-2, 3 Armfield 5 0-0, 12 Rooney 1 0-0, 2 Leyezurf 2 0-0, 4

Totals: 22 5-12 51

JONATHAN LAW 14 24 8 23 — 69

NORTH HAVEN 11 8 18 21 — 51

3-pointers: L—Brown 2, Tutlis 2, Felag 1, Vitale 2; NH—Armfield 2