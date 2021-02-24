Jokic scores 41, Nuggets beat Trail Blazers 111-106 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 12:55 a.m.
1 of15 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, is defended by Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, front, loses control of the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington, left, blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets center Isaiah Hartenstein in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, center, is fouled as he drives the lane as Denver Nuggets forwards Michael Porter Jr., back left, and Zeke Nnaji defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, drives to the rim between Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood, left, and forward Robert Covington in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, front, reaches out for a loose ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji, left, battles for control of a loose ball with Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, front, loses control of the ball as he drives the lane while Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front, is defended by Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter and guard Damian Lillard during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 111-106. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic looks to pass the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 41 points and Jamal Murray celebrated his 24th birthday by scoring 19 of his 24 in the fourth quarter to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Portland Trail Blazers 111-106 on Tuesday night.
Damian Lillard had 20 of his 25 points in the second half and added 13 assists but it wasn’t enough for the Blazers, who were coming off a 32-point loss Monday night in Phoenix.