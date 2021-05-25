Jokic scores 38, Nuggets beat Blazers 128-109 to even series PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 1:43 a.m.
1 of11 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (11) in the first quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes against Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) sets a screen against Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers as Rivers fouls Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) glances over his shoulder as he shoots against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the first quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is led to the bench by Nuggets coach Michael Malone, right, and an unidentified assistant after Jokic was called for a technical foul against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) reacts to a foul as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) walk away in the third quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, center, and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) talk with referee John Goble (30) during a timeout in the first quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. Joe Mahoney/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 38 points to overcome a 3-point shooting barrage from Damian Lillard and the Denver Nuggets evened the first-round series by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 on Monday night in a chippy Game 2.
Jokic also had eight rebounds and five assists, which was four more than he had in Game 1 when the Blazers made sure the big man didn’t beat him with his pinpoint passing.