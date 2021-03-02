Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets to 128-97 rout of Bucks STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 11:37 p.m.
1 of12 Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Denver Nuggets' Isaiah Hartenstein fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Denver Nuggets' Isaiah Hartenstein and Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez tries to stop Denver Nuggets' Will Barton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season and 50th of his career, and the Denver Nuggets trounced Milwaukee 128-97 on Tuesday to snap the Bucks’ five-game winning streak.
Jamal Murray added 24 points as the Nuggets earned their third straight victory and showed no signs of wear one night after winning 118-112 at Chicago. Denver handed Milwaukee its most lopsided loss of the year and shot 55.8%, the highest field-goal percentage by any Bucks opponent this season.