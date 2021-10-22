Jokic posts 32 points, 16 boards; Nuggets top Spurs 102-96 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 11:51 p.m.
1 of9 San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White, right, is defended by Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, front, drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, right, hangs from the rim after a dunk next to San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich heads to the bench before the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, right, prepares to shoot as Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green, left, and guard P.J. Dozier defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, drives between San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, front, and center Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 16 rebounds and overcame six turnovers to lead the Denver Nuggets past the San Antonio Spurs 102-96 on Friday night.
Jokic followed up his 27-point, 13-rebound effort in Phoenix on Wednesday with another strong game. He added seven assists and three steals for Denver. He was serenaded with cheers of “MVP! MVP!” when he hit a fadeaway jumper from 13 feet that gave the Nuggets a 100-93 lead.