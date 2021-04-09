Jokic leads Nuggets to 8th straight win by beating Spurs PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 11:50 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan directs his teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, looks to pass the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, right, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, drives past San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, front left, drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, back left, and guard Patty Mills in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic hangs from the rim after dunking against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon argues for a call in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., bottom, cover the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
12 of12
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets held off the San Antonio Spurs for a 121-119 win Friday night when DeMar DeRozan’s tip attempt at the buzzer spun out.
Jokic posted his 54th career triple-double to help the Nuggets to their eighth straight victory. Michael Porter Jr. had 22 points and reserve Monte Morris chipped in 21 as the Nuggets beat the Spurs for the second time in three nights.