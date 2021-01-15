Jokic, Nuggets hold off Curry, Warriors for 114-104 win PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 1:02 a.m.
1 of5 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front, drives to the rim for a reverse dunk basket past Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, looks to pass the ball as Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, front right, and forward Andrew Wiggins defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game late Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, center, drives to the rim as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and forward Andrew Wiggins defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, back, looks to pass the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, drives past Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to help Denver overcome the blazing shooting of Stephen Curry as the Nuggets held off the Golden State Warriors 114-104 on Thursday night.
Jokic also had 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 46th career triple-double. The big man entered the game averaging a triple-double and leading the NBA in assists.