Johnston, Watkins lead UAB over UTSA 33-14

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyler Johnston III threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns to help UAB roll to a 33-14 victory over UTSA on Saturday night.

Austin Watkins finished with six catches for 167 yards for UAB (5-1, 2-1 Conference USA). Lucious Stanley had 92 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Johnston tossed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Watkins in the second quarter. Myron Mitchell caught his only pass, beating a defender in the end zone for a 25-yard scoring catch that stretched the Blazers lead to 23-14 in the third. Stanley scored on a 5-yard run late in the fourth.

Lowell Narcisse was 8 of 19 for 94 yards passing and added 89 yards on the ground to lead UTSA (2-4, 1-2). Sincere McCormick ran for a 4-yard touchdown and Narcisse added a 4-yard scoring run for the Roadrunners.