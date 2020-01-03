Johnson scores 17 to lead Gardner-Webb over Campbell 67-65

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Nate Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds as Gardner-Webb ended its seven-game road losing streak, narrowly beating Campbell 67-65 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Jordan Whitfield and Cedric Henderson Jr. each missed shots in the final two seconds that would have tied it for Campbell.

Johnson made 10 of 11 foul shots.

Eric Jamison Jr. had 19 points and nine rebounds for Gardner-Webb (5-8). Jose Perez added 10 points. Jaheam Cornwall had seven rebounds for the road team.

Henderson had 14 points for the Fighting Camels (9-4). Cory Gensler added 11 points and six rebounds. Milos Stajcic had 10 points.

Gardner-Webb plays Presbyterian at home on Saturday. Campbell faces Winthrop at home on Saturday.

