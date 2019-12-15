Johnson leads UC Irvine over Pacific Union 120-63

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Austin Johnson scored a season-high 22 points as UC Irvine easily beat Pacific Union 120-63 on Saturday night. Tommy Rutherford added 21 points for the Anteaters.

John Edgar Jr. had 14 points for UC Irvine (6-5). Eyassu Worku added 10 points.

It was the first time this season UC Irvine scored at least 100 points.

UC Irvine posted a season-high 28 assists. Meanwhile, the Anteaters forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

UC Irvine scored 61 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Isaiah McCullough had 11 points for the Pioneers. Tim Ford added 10 points. Marc Williams had 10 points.

UC Irvine matches up against Kent State on Monday.

