Johnson guides Rutgers to 63-44 victory over Lafayette

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Sophomore Myles Johnson recorded a career-high 18 points to lead Rutgers to a 63-44 victory over Lafayette on Sunday.

Johnson grabbed 14 rebounds for his third double-double of the season for the Scarlet Knights (9-3). Johnson, who was fifth in the country in field-goal percentage coming into the game at 73.2%, made 9 of his 11 shots.

Geo Baker and Paul Mulcahy added 10 points apiece for Rutgers, which received scoring contributions from 10 players in the wire-to-wire win.

Lafayette's Justin Jaworski, who entered the game averaging 20.7 points, scored just 13 as the Leopards (7-3) saw an end to their five-game win streak. Lafayette was averaging 83.6 points during the streak.

Rutgers took a decisive 51-21 edge with 11 minutes to play on a tip-in from Johnson.

Rutgers opened the game on a 17-0 run, with Lafayette missing 10 shots in that span. The Scarlet Knights led by as much as 33-11 in the first half.

Sunday was the 116th meeting between the two schools, dating back to 1917. Rutgers owns a 69-47 edge in the series.

BIG PICTURE

The offense for Lafayette has been potent, ranking first in the Patriot League in scoring, field-goal percentage, 3-point field-goal percentage and scoring margin. On Sunday it sputtered, shooting just 31 percent from the floor.

Rutgers held an opponent to under 50 points for the second straight game. It knocked off interstate rival Seton Hall 68-48 on Dec. 14.

UP NEXT

Lafayette: The Leopards travel to Sacred Heart on Dec. 29.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights host Caldwell on Dec. 30

