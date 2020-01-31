Johnson carries Tennessee St. over Jacksonville St. 72-62

Recommended Video:

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Shakem Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Tennessee State beat Jacksonville State 72-62 on Thursday night.

Johnson hit 9 of 11 shots. Wesley Harris added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers. Michael Littlejohn had 13 points for Tennessee State (13-9, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Emmanuel Egbuta added 10 points.

Jacara Cross had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (9-13, 4-5). Derrick Cook added 13 points.

De'Torrion Ware, who led the Gamecocks in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, finished with three points on 1-of-6 shooting. He played just five minutes and didn't attempt a shot in the first half after picking up two quick fouls.

Tennessee State plays Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville State takes on Belmont at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com