John leads Weber St. past Idaho 72-64

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cody John scored 21 points as Weber State defeated Idaho 72-64 on Thursday night.

Michal Kozak added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Jerrick Harding had 16 points for Weber State (12-18, 8-11 Big Sky Conference) and Dima Zdor grabbed nine rebounds.

Trevon Allen had 32 points for the Vandals (7-23, 3-16), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Scott Blakney added 10 points and seven rebounds and Damen Thacker scored 10.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season.

Weber State defeated Idaho 69-68 on Dec. 30. Weber State finishes out the regular season against Eastern Washington on the road on Saturday. Idaho finishes out the regular season against Idaho State at home on Saturday.

