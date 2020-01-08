John Shannon leads Foran past Branford

John Shannon scored 24 points to lead the Foran High boys’ basketball team to a 61-54 victory over Branford on Tuesday.

Jason Giamnra was 8 of 10 from the foul line for coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions, who made 20 of 26.

Trey Deitelbaum hit two 3 pointers and finished with 9 points.

Foran 61, Branford 54

Branford

Kevin Baxter 5 4-6 15 Jack Van Gelder 3 0-0 6 Justin Elpi 6 7-9 20 Tucker Jacobson 2 0-1 4 Dominic Bonano 2 0-0 5 Cam Mills 2 0-0 4

Totals: 20 11-16 54

Foran

John Shannon 7 7-8 24 Tyler Griffin 2 0-1 5 Jason Giambra 2 8-10 13 Charlie Diamantis 0 2-2 2 Trey Deitelbaum 2 2-6 9 Anthony Davis 4 0-0 8

Totals 17 20-26 61

Branford 9 14 9 22- 54

Foran 7 18 10 26 - 61

3-pointers: B- Baxter; Elpi; Bonamo F— Shannon 3; Deteilbum 2; Tyler Griffin; Giambra