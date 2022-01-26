Joens sisters lead No. 13 Iowa State women past Kansas 77-62

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 21 points and younger sister Aubrey broke out of a slump with 16 points to lead No. 13 Iowa State to a 77-62 win over Kansas on Wednesday, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Ashley Joens, who moved within 85 points of breaking the school scoring record (2,149), had 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season and 41st of her career. Aubrey Joens, who had not scored in the last four games and had four total points in the last six, had four 3-pointers to become the third Cyclone this season with 50 3s.