Jiménez again hits 2 home runs, White Sox rout Twins 11-1 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Aug. 9, 2021
1 of11 Minnesota Twins pitcher Beau Burrows throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) scores on his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Beau Burrows in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson jogs home on a solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Beau Burrows in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Minnesota Twins pitcher Beau Burrows heads to the dugout after the first inning during which he gave up four runs to the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons can't get to the ball as Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin doubles in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) smiles as he scores on a double by Luis Robert off Minnesota Twins pitcher Charlie Barnes in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit two homers with five RBIs for the second straight game, Tim Anderson led off with a home run for the second day in a row, and the Chicago White Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins 11-1 Monday night.
Lucas Giolito pitched two-hit ball for eight innings as the White Sox won their fourth in a row. Center fielder Luis Robert came off the 60-day injured list and delivered an RBI double and single for the AL Central leaders.