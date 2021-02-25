Jets spoil Dominique Ducharme's debut as Montreal's coach Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 11:04 p.m.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled Dominique Ducharme's debut as Montreal's coach, beating the Canadiens 6-3 on Thursday night to open a two-game series.
Nate Thompson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Blake Wheeler had a goal and two assists, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.