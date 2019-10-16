Jets hopeful C.J. Mosley closer to return from groin injury

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets are hopeful linebacker C.J. Mosley will be able to participate in individual drills this week as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Mosley has been sidelined since the season opener, when he was hurt in the third quarter of a 17-16 loss to Buffalo. The veteran linebacker's injury was worse than initially thought and Mosley has yet to practice since.

The Jets have their first practice of the week on Thursday with their game Monday night at home against undefeated New England.

Coach Adam Gase says Wednesday that Mosley has been progressing over the past week. He adds that getting the playmaking linebacker back would be as impactful as the Jets getting their starting quarterback back.

Sam Darnold returned last Sunday after missing three games while recovering from mononucleosis and led New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas.

