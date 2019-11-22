Jets-Stars Sums

Winnipeg 0 1 2—3 Dallas 0 3 2—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Cogliano, DAL, (tripping), 4:41.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Janmark 3 (Perry, Sekera), 7:37. 2, Dallas, Dickinson 3 (Fedun, Perry), 9:43. 3, Dallas, Faksa 6 (Perry), 13:19. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 8 (Scheifele), 13:58. Penalties_Winnipeg bench, served by Perreault (delay of game), 9:43; Janmark, DAL, (hooking), 17:53.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Laine 6 (Perreault, Poolman), 8:35. 6, Winnipeg, Sbisa 1 (Beaulieu, Copp), 15:14. 7, Dallas, Benn 5, 15:39. 8, Dallas, Seguin 6 (Heiskanen, Dickinson), 19:25. Penalties_Ehlers, WPG, (tripping), 6:02.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-8-8_26. Dallas 13-9-14_36.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 10-7-1 (35 shots-31 saves). Dallas, Bishop 8-5-1 (26-23).

A_18,133 (18,532). T_2:32.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.