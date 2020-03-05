Jerry Koosman's No 36 to be retired by Mets in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Koosman's No. 36 is being retired by the New York Mets, more than four decades after he threw his final pitch for the team.

Koosman, whose five-hitter beat Baltimore in Game 5 of the 1969 World Series for the Mets' first title, will be honored before the June 13 game against Washington, the team said Thursday.

His will be the third player number retired by the Mets after Tom Seaver's No. 41 in 1988 and Mike Piazza's No. 31 in 2016. New York has retired the numbers of two managers: Casey Stengel's No. 37 in 1965 and Gil Hodges' No. 14 in 173.

Now 77, Koosman was 140-137 with a 3.09 ERA in 346 starts and 30 relief appearances for the Mets from 1967-78, and he went 4-0 in six postseason starts. After the Mets lost the 1969 World Series opener to the Orioles, Koosman pitched two-hit ball over 8 2/3 innings as New York won Game 2 by a 2-1 score and started its comeback.

Koosman was an All-Star in 1968 when he went 19-12 and again the following year when he was 17-9 and teamed with Seaver to transform the Mets from laughable losers to champions. He has the most wins among left-handers in Mets history,

Koosman was traded the Twins after the 1978 season for minor league pitcher Greg Field and a player to be named, who turned out to be star reliever Jesse Orosco.

Koosman was dealt to the Chicago White Sox in August 1981 and to Philadelphia in February 1984. He retired after the 1985 season with a 222-209 record and a 3.36 ERA.

