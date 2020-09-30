Jernigan signs with Denver 2 days after being cut by Jaguars

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos signed free agent defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan on Wednesday after placing five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey on injured reserve along with tackle Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Austin Calitro.

The Broncos (0-3) also promoted running back LeVante Bellamy and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka from their practice squad ahead of their Thursday night game against the New York Jets (0-3).

Jernigan is a seventh-year pro who was released Monday by the Jacksonville Jaguars after playing in all three of their games.

Before this season, he appeared in 78 games, including playoffs, for the Baltimore Ravens (2014-16), where he was a second-round pick out of Florida State, and the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19).

His regular season career totals include 17½ sacks, an interception, three pass breakups, 48 QB hits and a fumble recovery.

Bellamy is a rookie from Western Michigan who has appeared in the Broncos’ last two games after being promoted from the practice squad.

Tuszka is a rookie from North Dakota State who appeared in the Broncos’ first two games after being promoted from the practice squad.

