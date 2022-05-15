Jermell Charlo stops Castaño, claims 4th belt at 154 pounds

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jermell Charlo became the first undisputed super welterweight champion in the four-belt era when he stopped Argentina's Brian Castaño in the 10th round of their rematch Saturday night.
After an outstanding bout with ample toe-to-toe action, Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) dropped Castaño twice in rapid succession in the 10th. Charlo leaped onto the ropes in celebration while the referee was still counting out his opponent, celebrating the addition of Castaño's WBO 154-pound title to his WBC, WBA and IBF belts.