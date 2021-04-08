Jeremy Swayman wins 2nd NHL start, Bruins beat Capitals 4-2 STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 10:08 p.m.
1 of12 Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his goal with defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (55) as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates by during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (55) celebrates his goal with defenseman Connor Clifton (75), left wing Brad Marchand (63) and others during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) defends against Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie, left, fights with Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with defenseman John Carlson (74) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) collides with Boston Bruins center Karson Kuhlman (83) and left wing Nick Ritchie (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck against Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored a shorthanded goal, Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to win his second NHL start and the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night.
Jeremy Lauzon, Anton Blidh and Craig Smith also scored for Boston, which won back-to-back starts by its rookie fourth-string goaltender fresh out of college in his first professional season. Swayman allowed two power-play goals in under 20 seconds to Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie but kept the Bruins ahead when the Capitals tilted the ice toward him in the second period.