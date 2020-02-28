Jenkins comes up big leading Fairleigh Dickinson past Bryant

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins scored 13 points and his layup off a steal with 11 seconds left proved to be the game winner as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Bryant 74-72 on Thursday.

Devon Dunn's three-point play on a layup following a fast break knotted the game at 72 for Fairleigh Dickinson (10-18, 8-9 Northeast Conference) with 39 seconds left. On Bryant's ensuing possession, Jenkins swiped the ball from Adam Grant who tried make move and sprinted the length of the floor for the layin. Hall Elisias foul shot with 2:19 left put Bryant up 72-64 before the Knights went on a 10-0 run to end it. Bryant (14-16, 6-11) led 35-27 at halftime.

Xzavier Malone-Key led the Knights with 16 points and Elyjah Williams scored 13.

Juan Cardenas led Bryant with 17 points, Grant scored 16 and Charles Pride grabbed 11 rebounds.

