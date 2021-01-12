Jazz end shortened trip with 117-87 win over depleted Cavs BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 10:43 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and the Utah Jazz rolled to a 117-87 win over the injury-depleted Cleveland Cavaliers, wrapping up their six-game road trip Tuesday night.
The Jazz are headed home with a victory, albeit a little earlier than expected. Utah was scheduled to play Wednesday at Washington, but the NBA postponed the game because the Wizards do not have the minimum eight available players.