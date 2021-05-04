Jazz cruise past Spurs 110-99 JOHN COON, Associated Press May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 12:31 a.m.
San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (7) battle for a rebound in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, left, passes the ball as Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale, right, defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, shoots as San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, left, defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots as San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) defends while fans sit courtside in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich huddles with his team in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, May 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, left, guards Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, right, in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
12 of12
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert tallied 24 points and 15 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-99 on Monday night.
Jordan Clarkson added 16 points for the Jazz. Joe Ingles chipped in 13 points and eight assists. Utah earned its second straight victory with efficient offense and tough defense. The Jazz scored 22 points off 13 San Antonio turnovers and shot 50% from the field while leading wire to wire.