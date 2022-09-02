Jayhawks pound away in 56-10 victory over Tennessee Tech DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 11:48 p.m.
1 of20 Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) gets past Tennessee Tech defensive back Josh Reliford to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
7 of20 Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
10 of20 Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) celebrates with wide receivers Quentin Skinner (83) and Luke Grimm (11) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
13 of20 Tennessee Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander watches warmups before an NCAA college football game against Kansas Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
16 of20 Tennessee Tech wide receiver Quavel Thornton, right, is tackled by Kansas linebackers Rich Miller (30) and Craig Young (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
19 of20 Kansas cornerback Jacobee Bryant (2) is chased by safety Marvin Grant (4) and cornerback Kalon Gervin (18) as he returned a blocked punt to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 182 yards with touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Kansas piled up 297 yards rushing against overmatched Tennessee Tech, and the Jayhawks rolled to a season-opening 56-10 victory Friday night.
Devin Neal took a handoff 80 yards for a touchdown and finished with 108 yards rushing and two scores. Nebraska transfer Sevion Morrison, Daniel Hishaw and backup quarterback Jason Bean also had touchdown runs for the Jayhawks.