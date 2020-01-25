Jaworski scores 20 as Lafayette races past Lehigh 74-56

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 20 points as Lafayette defeated Lehigh 74-56 in The Rivalry, a clash between in-state foes on Saturday.

Jaworski rebounded from single-digit scoring in the Leopards'previous two games, in which he was 6-for-22 shooting. Freshman Leo O'Boyle scored 12 points in his first start for Lafayette (12-7, 4-4 Patriot League). Lukas Jarrett added 11 points and five rebounds.

Nic Lynch had 13 points for the Mountain Hawks (5-15, 2-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points. Jordan Cohen had six assists.

Lafayette shot 50% (28-of-56) from the floor with 11 3-pointers. Lehigh shot 39% and was 5-for-18 from distance. The Leopards defeated Lehigh in The Rivalry for the first time in nine meeetings and ended their first two-game skid of the season.

Lafayette faces Colgate on the road on Wednesday. Lehigh plays American on the road on Monday.

