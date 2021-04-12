Japan's champion: Matsuyama wins the Masters for his nation TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 2:36 a.m.
1 of14 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, celebrates after putting on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama almost turned down his first chance to play the Masters. It was a month after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan, disasters that killed thousands and destroyed much of the region he called home in March 2011.
He decided to play a month later, only because he thought it would lift spirits.