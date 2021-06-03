James Madison stuns No. 1 seed Oklahoma in WCWS opener CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer June 3, 2021 Updated: June 3, 2021 4:12 p.m.
1 of8 James Madison's Kate Gordon (17) celebrates her home run in the eighth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game against Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. James Madison beat top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight inning. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Sarah Phipps/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 James Madison celebrates following a Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. James Madison beat top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight inning. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Sarah Phipps/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman walks off the field after the last out in the 8th inning of a Women's College World Series softball game against James Madison in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. James Madison beat top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight inning. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Sarah Phipps/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 James Madison's Kate Gordon runs the bases after a home run in the eighth inning against Oklahoma in a Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. James Madison beat top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight inning. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Sarah Phipps/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) walks off the field as James Madison celebrates following a Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021. James Madison beat top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight inning. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Sarah Phipps/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — James Madison looked like a Women's College World Series regular on Thursday.
It actually was the Dukes' first trip, and they made their first game memorable. Kate Gordon hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings.