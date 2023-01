Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30

LAC_Ekeler 13 run (Dicker kick), 13:33. Drive: 2 plays, 18 yards, 00:40. Key Play: Tranquill 15 interception return to Jacksonville 18. L.A. Chargers 7, Jacksonville 0.

LAC_FG Dicker 22, 5:30. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Samuel 16 interception return to L.A. Chargers 39; Herbert 23 pass to Everett; Herbert 14 pass to Carter on 3rd-and-10; Herbert 6 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-5. L.A. Chargers 10, Jacksonville 0.

LAC_Ekeler 6 run (Dicker kick), :44. Drive: 3 plays, 16 yards, 1:18. Key Play: Samuel 4 interception return to Jacksonville 16. L.A. Chargers 17, Jacksonville 0.

Second Quarter

LAC_Everett 9 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 7:12. Drive: 11 plays, 62 yards, 6:24. Key Plays: Herbert 12 pass to Parham on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 23 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-11; Herbert 13 pass to Palmer. L.A. Chargers 24, Jacksonville 0.

LAC_FG Dicker 23, 4:25. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 00:49. L.A. Chargers 27, Jacksonville 0.

Jac_Engram 9 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), :24. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 1:25. Key Plays: Lawrence 12 pass to Etienne; Lawrence 4 pass to Kirk on 3rd-and-5; Lawrence 12 pass to M.Jones on 4th-and-1. L.A. Chargers 27, Jacksonville 7.

Third Quarter

Jac_M.Jones 6 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 5:11. Drive: 14 plays, 89 yards, 7:17. Key Plays: Lawrence 10 pass to Kirk; Lawrence 24 pass to Engram; Etienne 7 run on 3rd-and-2. L.A. Chargers 27, Jacksonville 14.

LAC_FG Dicker 50, 2:58. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 2:13. Key Plays: Bandy kick return to L.A. Chargers 23; Herbert 21 pass to Everett; Herbert 25 pass to Everett. L.A. Chargers 30, Jacksonville 14.

Jac_Z.Jones 39 pass from Lawrence (pass failed), :44. Drive: 6 plays, 68 yards, 2:14. Key Plays: Agnew kick return to Jacksonville 32; Lawrence 11 pass to M.Jones. L.A. Chargers 30, Jacksonville 20.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_Kirk 9 pass from Lawrence (Lawrence run), 5:25. Drive: 9 plays, 71 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Lawrence 12 pass to Kirk; Lawrence 17 pass to Kirk; Lawrence 21 pass to Engram. L.A. Chargers 30, Jacksonville 28.

Jac_FG Patterson 36, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 61 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Lawrence 12 pass to Kirk; Etienne 25 run on 4th-and-1. Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30.

___

LAC Jac FIRST DOWNS 18 24 Rushing 4 5 Passing 13 18 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-17 2-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 2-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 320 390 Total Plays 69 70 Avg Gain 4.6 5.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 67 117 Rushes 23 21 Avg per rush 2.913 5.571 NET YARDS PASSING 253 273 Sacked-Yds lost 3-20 2-15 Gross-Yds passing 273 288 Completed-Att. 25-43 28-47 Had Intercepted 0 4 Yards-Pass Play 5.5 5.571 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-5-2 5-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 5-40.6 3-41.333 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 86 144 Punt Returns 0-0 2-4 Kickoff Returns 3-51 5-140 Interceptions 4-35 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-42 3-30 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:39 27:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 13-35, Kelley 7-20, Herbert 3-12. Jacksonville, Etienne 20-109, Lawrence 1-8.

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 25-43-0-273. Jacksonville, Lawrence 28-47-4-288.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Everett 6-109, Allen 6-61, Parham 4-23, Palmer 2-31, Carter 2-17, McKitty 2-16, Ekeler 2-8, Kelley 1-8. Jacksonville, Kirk 8-78, Z.Jones 8-74, Engram 7-93, M.Jones 3-29, Etienne 1-12, Agnew 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, None. Jacksonville, Te.Campbell 1-4, Claybrooks 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, Bandy 3-51. Jacksonville, Agnew 4-134, Manhertz 1-6.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Chargers, James 6-3-0, Davis 5-0-0, Tranquill 5-0-0, Callahan 4-2-0, Fox 3-0-0, Samuel 3-0-0, Taylor 3-0-0, Murray 2-6-.5, Fehoko 2-1-0, Van Noy 2-1-0, Gilman 1-3-0, Mack 1-2-1, Joseph-Day 1-2-.5, Bosa 1-0-0. Jacksonville, Oluokun 8-5-0, Robertson-Harris 5-2-1, Lloyd 4-1-0, Cisco 4-0-0, Allen 3-5-1, Jenkins 3-4-0, Ty.Campbell 3-1-0, Muma 3-0-0, Engram 2-0-0, Chaisson 1-0-0, Fortner 1-0-0, Hamilton 0-3-0, Dari.Williams 0-3-0, Fatukasi 0-2-.5, Walker 0-2-.5, Gotsis 0-1-0, M.Jones 0-1-0, Key 0-1-0, Little 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Chargers, Samuel 3-20, Tranquill 1-15. Jacksonville, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Chargers, Dicker 40.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ David Meslow, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Mike Wimmer.