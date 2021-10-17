Mia_Waddle 6 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 7:45. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:15. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 10 pass to Waddle on 3rd-and-9; Tagovailoa 17 pass to Hollins; Tagovailoa 20 pass to Gesicki on 3rd-and-6; Tagovailoa 6 pass to Waddle on 3rd-and-4. Miami 7, Jacksonville 0.

Jac_FG Wright 40, 3:49. Drive: 9 plays, 56 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: Agnew kick return to Jacksonville 22; Lawrence 24 pass to Agnew; Lawrence 19 pass to Arnold on 3rd-and-2. Miami 7, Jacksonville 3.

Second Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 33, 14:15. Drive: 10 plays, 66 yards, 4:34. Key Plays: Waddle kick return to Miami 19; Tagovailoa 22 pass to Gesicki; Brissett 25 pass to Smythe on 3rd-and-1; Tagovailoa 15 pass to Ahmed. Miami 10, Jacksonville 3.

Mia_FG Sanders 24, 5:38. Drive: 8 plays, 32 yards, 3:11. Key Play: Tagovailoa 20 pass to Hollins on 4th-and-2. Miami 13, Jacksonville 3.

Jac_M.Jones 28 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), :40. Drive: 6 plays, 49 yards, 1:05. Key Plays: Lawrence 10 pass to Shenault; Lawrence 7 pass to Shenault on 4th-and-6. Miami 13, Jacksonville 10.

Third Quarter

Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (Wright kick), 12:29. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:31. Key Plays: Agnew kick return to Jacksonville 25; Lawrence 11 pass to Manhertz; Lawrence 29 pass to Agnew; J.Robinson 24 run. Jacksonville 17, Miami 13.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_Waddle 2 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 10:22. Drive: 7 plays, 91 yards, 3:53. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 32 pass to Gesicki; Tagovailoa 20 pass to Gesicki; Tagovailoa 12 pass to A.Wilson on 3rd-and-6; Tagovailoa 18 pass to Smythe. Miami 20, Jacksonville 17.

Jac_FG Wright 54, 3:40. Drive: 9 plays, 44 yards, 2:59. Key Plays: Lawrence 10 pass to J.Robinson; Lawrence 20 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-8. Miami 20, Jacksonville 20.

Jac_FG Wright 53, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 16 yards, 1:42. Key Plays: Lawrence 12 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-20; Lawrence 9 pass to Shenault on 4th-and-8. Jacksonville 23, Miami 20.

A_60,784.

___

Mia Jac FIRST DOWNS 23 21 Rushing 4 4 Passing 18 16 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 9-17 3-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 2-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 431 396 Total Plays 68 62 Avg Gain 6.3 6.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 77 84 Rushes 20 19 Avg per rush 3.85 4.421 NET YARDS PASSING 354 312 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 2-7 Gross-Yds passing 354 319 Completed-Att. 34-48 25-41 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 7.375 7.256 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-2 5-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 4-39.5 4-38.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 38 66 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-38 3-55 Interceptions 0-0 1-11 PENALTIES-Yds 7-55 8-54 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:40 27:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Brown 5-24, Tagovailoa 3-22, Ahmed 7-22, Gaskin 5-9. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 17-73, Lawrence 2-11.

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 33-47-1-329, Brissett 1-1-0-25. Jacksonville, Lawrence 25-41-0-319.

RECEIVING_Miami, Waddle 10-70, Gesicki 8-115, Smythe 5-59, Hollins 4-61, Wilson 2-14, Gaskin 2-5, Ahmed 1-15, Carter 1-8, Brown 1-7. Jacksonville, M.Jones 7-100, Shenault 6-54, Agnew 5-78, J.Robinson 3-28, Arnold 2-27, Farrell 1-21, Manhertz 1-11.

PUNT RETURNS_Miami, None. Jacksonville, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Miami, Waddle 2-38. Jacksonville, Agnew 3-55.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Miami, Baker 5-3-0, Van Ginkel 5-1-0, Holland 4-2-0, Br.Jones 4-1-0, J.Coleman 4-0-0, Igbinoghene 4-0-0, R.Davis 3-0-0, Roberts 2-2-0, Ogbah 2-1-1, Wilkins 2-1-1, Needham 2-0-0, Rowe 1-1-0, Hollins 1-0-0, Phillips 0-2-0, Butler 0-1-0, Sieler 0-1-0. Jacksonville, Wilson 9-3-0, Jenkins 6-3-0, Wingard 5-2-0, J.Allen 4-3-0, Griffin 4-0-0, Herndon 3-2-0, Lawson 3-1-0, Ford 3-0-0, Russell 2-2-0, D.Allen 1-2-0, Brown 1-2-0, Smoot 0-2-0, Quarterman 0-1-0, Robertson-Harris 0-1-0, Ward 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Miami, None. Jacksonville, Lawson 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 58.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.