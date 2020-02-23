Jackson caps Grambling comeback, beats Jackson State 63-61

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — DeVante Jackson hit a pair of jumpers in the final minute to cap a Grambling State comeback and earn a 63-61 win over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Venjie Wallis hit a jumper with 2:42 left to give Jackson State a 61-56 lead, but the Tigers did not score again. Ivy Smith Jr. hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line to get Grambling within two and Jackson tied the game with just under a minute to go, they knocked down the go-ahead jumper with :29 left. Jonas James missed a jumper for Jackson State and Wallis missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Jackson, Cameron Christon and Smith scored 15 points apiece for Grambling State, and Smith added eight assists.

Wallis had 15 points for Jackson State (10-17, 7-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Roland Griffin added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tristan Jarrett had 13 points.

Grambling State leveled the season series against Jackson State with the win. Jackson State defeated Grambling State 71-53 on Jan. 25. Grambling State (14-13, 8-6) takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home next Saturday. Jackson State plays Mississippi Valley State at home next Saturday.

