Jackson back at practice for Ravens after COVID-19 absence NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer Aug. 7, 2021
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is back at practice, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expects the star quarterback to catch up pretty easily to where the rest of the team is in its preparation.
“He's going to merge right in,” Harbaugh said, using cars on a highway as a metaphor.