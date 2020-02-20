Jackson, Texas A&M rally past Crimson Tide 74-68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored a season-high 20 points and made four straight free throws over the final 18 seconds to lift Texas A&M to a 74-68, come-from-behind victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.

Jackson also made a key 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Aggies (13-12, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) rally from a nine-point deficit early in the second half.

Kira Lewis Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to keep the Crimson Tide (14-12, 6-7) alive, down 70-68. Jackson went back to the foul line for a second pair of foul shots, then Jaden Shackelford drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 3.8 seconds left.

Shackelford, who had a big night with 24 points and six 3-pointers, missed all three to end the Tide's hopes.

Making just his sixth start, Jackson capped a late 12-0 run with a 3-pointer over Kira Lewis Jr. with the shot clock winding down. That was good for a 68-62 lead in the final minute.

He made 13 of 14 free throws. Wendell Mitchell added 18 points and scored the first seven of the game before fouling out on Shackelford's 3 attempt. Savion Flagg scored 12 points for the Aggies.

Shackelford has made 18 3-pointers and scored 78 points in the past three games. Lewis Jr. had 16 points for Alabama, including 13 after halftime. John Petty Jr. scored 11.

The Tide had its chances in the final minute.

Alabama had missed four straight 3-pointers down the stretch before Alex Reese renewed hope by making one with 41 seconds left.

The Tide got the ball back when Flagg was called for a foul on the inbounds play but Lewis missed a potential tying 3.

Alabama got another chance to even it up after Emanuel Miller missed two free throws with 30 seconds left. But Shackelford missed a 3 after a pump fake from the right corner and Jackson effectively iced it at the line.

Alabama spotted the Aggies the first eight points but hit four straight 3-pointers for a 12-0 run and took a 34-28 lead into halftime. Shackelford's 3-pointer after the break pushed the lead to nine.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M got its second straight win. Held the nation's No. 2 scoring team to 15 points below its season average. Outrebounded the Tide 37-29. Alabama is still raining 3-pointers after making 35 in two games last week. The Tide was 16 of 44 (36%) in this one.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State Saturday afternoon.

Alabama visits Mississippi on Saturday night.

