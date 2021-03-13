Jackson St women capture SWAC title, NCAA bid with clutch FT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cherelle Jones made two free throws with 13.9 seconds left and top-seeded Jackson State earned its first NCAA Tournament in 13 years with a 67-66 win over second seed Alabama State in the championship game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Jones, who was 19 of 40 from the line this season, and 16 of 46 last season, came through after grabbing an offensive rebound. Moments earlier SWAC freshman of the year Farrah Pearson hit a 3-pointer from the left wing that put Alabama State on top 66-65 with 17.2 seconds left.