Isles East finals-bound after 4-0 romp over Flyers in Game 7

TORONTO (AP) — Thomas Greiss stopped 16 shots and the New York Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 of the second-round series Saturday night.

Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists, and defensemen Scott Mayfield and Andy Greene scored 3:46 apart in the first period. Anthony Beauvillier had an empty-netter with 6:18 left and New York bounced back after failing to close out the series in losing the previous two games in overtime, and advanced to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Greiss posted his first career playoff shutout in his first Game 7. He was making his third appearance of the series, and second start, in place of Semyon Varlamov, who allowed nine goals on 63 shots in losing the past two games in overtime, including a 5-4 double-overtime loss in Game 6.

Without being specific, Islanders coach Barry Trotz noted players being injured when asked about his goaltenders during his pregame news conference.

Greiss picked up the New York’s final two wins of the series, after a 26-save outing in a 3-2 win in Game 4.

New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with teammates during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

The Islanders face a short turnaround in having to travel to Edmonton, Alberta, to face the well-rested Tampa Bay Lightning in a conference final series that opens Monday. The Lightning have been off since a 3-2 double-overtime win over Boston in Game 5 on Monday.

It’s the third meeting between the two teams, with Tampa Bay winning the previous two in five games, including a second-round series in 2016.

The Flyers ran out of gas in a game they fell behind 3-0, which led to coach Alain Vigneault pulling Carter Hart for an extra attacker with seven minutes remaining. Hart stopped 22 shots.

The Islanders became the third team of the second round of the playoffs to win Game 7 after squandering a 3-1 series lead. The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the meet in the Western Conference finals after each won Game 7 of their series on Friday night.

The Flyers rolled into the playoffs by closing the regular season winning nine of their last 10 games before the season was placed on pause due to the coronavirus in March. And they picked up where they left off by sweeping the three-game preliminary round to clinch the conference’s top seed, and then eliminated Montreal in six games.

Defense became and issue. After allowing just nine goals through the first seven playoff games, they closed giving up 31 in their last nine.

Philadelphia’s power-power play unit particularly fizzled in closing the playoffs going 0 for 17 over its final eight games, and converting just 4 of 52 chances.

The Isles improved their Game 7 record to 4-5, and 1-2 against Philadelphia, after losing to the Flyers in the semi-finals in 1975 and their last playoff meeting, a second-round series in 1987.

The Flyers had the early edge, with Sean Couturier — back after missing Game 6 — banking a shot off the post in the opening minute.

The Islanders then took control starting with their Anders Lee-centered top line generating several chances.

Mayfield opened the scoring with his first career playoff goal 9:27 into the game. The Islanders worked the puck around the top to Mayfield at the right point, from where he had plenty of room to skate in and snap a shot in off the far post, with Mathew Barzal causing havoc in front.

The goal provided Mayfield some payback after his broken stick led the Flyers rushing up the ice and Ivan Provorov scoring in double-overtime in Game 6.

A poor clearing attempt, picked off by Nelson, led to Greene scoring less than four minutes later. Derick Brassard drove the right post, drawing the Flyers attention, and fed a pass through the middle to Greene in the left circle, from where he snapped the shot into open side. Hart wasn’t anticipating the pass, and was late in diving across.

Nelson then made it 3-0 by converting Josh Bailey’s pass on a two-on-one break with 8:34 left in the second period. Nelson began the play by stripping Flyers captain Claude Giroux from behind inside the New York end.

Philadelphia managed just three shots in the second period, though Greiss was forced to make a sharp left pad save to foil Kevin Hayes, who managed to break in alone with 4:50 left.

The Flyers, who had been eliminated in the first round in their past three playoff appearances since 2013, were denied in their bid to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2010.

NOTES: The Flyers are now 9-8 in Game 7 and 1-18 when trailing a playoff series 3-1. Their only series win came in rallying from a 3-0 deficit against Boston in the second round in 2010. ... Islanders LW Michael Dal Colle played his second game this postseason and first after sitting out the past six in replacing RW Leo Komarov. ... The Islanders improved to 11-0 when leading a series 3-1.

