Islanders to open season with 13 road games before UBS debut

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders know what it means to play away from home for a long time. They spent nearly two months in Canada for the 2020 playoff bubble — reaching the Eastern Conference finals — after the pandemic disrupted the season.
They now face the a record-setting stretch without a home game: The Islanders will begin the season with 13 straight road games while construction of their sparkling new UBS Arena is completed. It is the second-longest road trip in NHL history — Vancouver had 14 in a row during the 2009-10 season, but that included the NHL’s Olympic break — and the longest to open a season.