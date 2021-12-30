Islanders beat Sabres 4-1 behind strong game from Varlamov ALLAN KREDA, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2021 Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 11:33 p.m.
1 of15 New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) and Kieffer Bellows (20) celebrate with teammates after Lee scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) stops a shot on goal as Buffalo Sabres' JJ Peterka (77) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-1. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 The New York Islanders celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-1. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New York Islanders' Kieffer Bellows (20) drives past Buffalo Sabres' Ethan Prow (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 New York Islanders' Noah Dobson (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-1. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Buffalo Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban (47) reacts as a puck shot by New York Islanders' Kieffer Bellows gets past him for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 New York Islanders' Kieffer Bellows, center, celebrates with teammates Andy Greene (4) and Michael Dal Colle (28) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) celebrates with teammates after an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-1. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Buffalo Sabres' Will Butcher (4) shoots the puck past New York Islanders' Michael Dal Colle (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-1. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Buffalo Sabres' Henri Jokiharju (10) skates past the New York Islanders players as they celebrate a goal by Anders Lee during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NEW YORK (AP) — Kieffer Bellows and Anders Lee scored in the second period, Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Thursday night for their third victory in four home games.
Mathew Barzal added a goal and two assists as the Islanders improved to 3-5-3 at UBS Arena after an 0-5-2 start in their new ornate home.