Irving returns, but new-look Nets beaten by Cavs in 2 OTs TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 11:08 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving needed some time. The new-look Nets will require some as well.
Irving returned from his personal “pause” and scored 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but Brooklyn's “Big 3” couldn't keep up with Cleveland's Collin Sexton, who scored 42 and led the Cavaliers to a 147-135 double-overtime win on Wednesday night.