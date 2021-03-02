Iowa wrestlers try to defend Big Ten title after long layoff JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 2:16 p.m.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Running outdoors when the temperature was below zero wasn’t optimal, but it was the only way Iowa wrestlers could stay in shape during their 10-day pause because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program.
“When you’re doing that, you think, ‘I don’t know how many sports would take that extra mile and go out and run in negative-degree weather,’” senior 165-pounder Alex Marinelli said. “I just don’t know who would do that, honestly. But we do. And because we want to be national champs, we don’t skip a beat. We want to go the extra mile.”
