ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Joens poured in 27 points and snagged 15 rebounds and No. 13 Iowa State jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 75-59 victory over Charlotte in Friday's first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Joens sank 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range for the Cyclones (5-0). Joens scored seven in the first quarter to help Iowa State grab a 26-9 lead and never look back.