Iowa St. 84, Texas Tech 50

Batcho 2-4 0-1 4, Obanor 2-4 3-3 7, Harmon 6-13 1-2 14, Isaacs 3-13 3-3 10, Tyson 2-8 0-0 5, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Fisher 1-2 0-0 2, Jennings 1-1 0-1 2, Walton 2-2 0-0 6, D.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, C.Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 7-10 50.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason