Iowa St. 77, No. 12 Baylor 62

Bridges 6-10 0-0 12, Thamba 1-3 3-6 5, Bonner 1-3 2-2 4, Flagler 6-13 5-6 20, George 5-18 4-5 16, Love 0-3 0-0 0, Ojianwuna 1-1 0-0 2, Lohner 0-2 3-4 3, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 17-23 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason