Iona 78, Niagara 56

Gray 6-10 2-3 14, Iorio 1-3 0-2 2, Bayless 0-5 4-4 4, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Thomasson 6-15 0-1 12, Mitchell 2-6 1-2 6, Erving 1-5 1-2 4, Obioha 3-5 4-6 10, Kiner 0-1 4-4 4, Kasperzyk 0-0 0-0 0, Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 16-24 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason