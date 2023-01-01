Iona 73, St. Peter's 55

Sow 1-3 0-1 2, Washington 2-4 2-2 6, Dasher 6-16 5-6 19, Reid 2-8 2-4 6, Rivera 0-1 0-0 0, Saddler 4-8 1-2 9, Tut 0-1 0-0 0, Cardaci 0-3 0-0 0, Murray 3-5 0-0 7, Bland 0-2 2-3 2, Ngopot 2-2 0-0 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 12-18 55.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason